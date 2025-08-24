Teen Killed, Others Critical After Mustang Smashes Into Newtown Tree: Police

The Newtown Police Department says the crash happened shortly before 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 24 on Berkshire Road (Route 34), just west of Zoar Road.

Investigators determined a red 2017 Ford Mustang GT was speeding westbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, sending the Mustang off the road and head-on into a large tree.

There were five people in the car at the time of the crash, including 19-year-old Danbury resident Mary Cordero, who was sitting in the back seat, and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The four other occupants were rushed by ambulance to Danbury Hospital, with two listed in critical condition on Sunday afternoon.

The crash drew a massive response, with Newtown Police joined by Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire, Newtown Volunteer Ambulance, Danbury Fire Medic, Brookfield Ambulance, Bethel Ambulance (Stony Hill), Southbury Ambulance, Newtown Hook and Ladder, and Botsford Fire Rescue.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Newtown Police Department. The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newtown and receive free news updates.