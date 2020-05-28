COVID-19: This Fairfield County High School Will Hold Outdoor Graduation

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Newtown Daily Voice
Trumbull High School will host a live graduation.
Trumbull High School will host a live graduation. Photo Credit: File photo

A Fairfield County high school will host a live, outdoor graduation ceremony for students amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Trumbull High School officials announced on Thursday, May 28 that there will be an in-person graduation on Saturday, June 20, though there will be strict restrictions in place for students, families and friends.

During the ceremony, students will be required to remain in their vehicles, officials said, during a specifically structured time for more than 500 graduates to ensure that there is no chance of potentially spreading the virus.

In a letter to parents announcing the graduation date, Trumbull High School Principal Marc Guarino said that the ceremony will be “aligned to the CSDE and Connecticut State Department of Public Health guidelines."

The latest data from the Department of Health found that there have been a total of 41,288 positive COVID-19 cases statewide, resulting in 3,803 deaths. Six hundred eighty-four Connecticut residents are currently hospitalized with the virus.

In Fairfield County, there have been 15,314 COVID-19 cases, which have resulted in 1,242 deaths since the outbreak began.

