COVID-19: Six New Cases Reported At School District In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County school district is reporting several new cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed in students and staffers.

Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice issued a notice to the community on Monday, Jan. 25 advising that there have been six new COVID-19 cases reported within the district.

Four new cases were reported at Long Lots Elementary School, with one each at Saugatuck Elementary School and Staples High School.

No school closures have been announced as a result of the new cases. Contact tracing is in progress and anyone who may have been exposed will be notified and advised to quarantine.

Custodial crews have also been called to sanitize areas that may have been impacted.

“Those impacted have been notified by school and district officials,” Scarice said. “As a reminder, families are asked to report positive COVID-19 cases of students using our reporting voicemail or email regardless of whether the students are in remote or hybrid models of instruction.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.