Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Newtown Daily Voice serves Bethel & Newtown
Return to your home site

Menu

Newtown Daily Voice serves Bethel & Newtown

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: CT Sees Dramatic Decline In Nursing Home Cases After Aggressive Vaccination Program
Schools

COVID-19: Six New Cases Reported At School District In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Long Lots Elementary Schoo Photo Credit: Contributed
Saugatuck Elementary School Photo Credit: Westport Schools
Staples High school Photo Credit: File

A Fairfield County school district is reporting several new cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed in students and staffers.

Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice issued a notice to the community on Monday, Jan. 25 advising that there have been six new COVID-19 cases reported within the district.

Four new cases were reported at Long Lots Elementary School, with one each at Saugatuck Elementary School and Staples High School.

No school closures have been announced as a result of the new cases. Contact tracing is in progress and anyone who may have been exposed will be notified and advised to quarantine.

 Custodial crews have also been called to sanitize areas that may have been impacted.

“Those impacted have been notified by school and district officials,” Scarice said. “As a reminder, families are asked to report positive COVID-19 cases of students using our reporting voicemail or email regardless of whether the students are in remote or hybrid models of instruction.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Newtown Daily Voice!

Serves Bethel & Newtown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.