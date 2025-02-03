Redding Woman Fought Off Intruder She Found In Her Bedroom In Middle Of Night

Troi Barnes, 29, of Ansonia, was arrested Friday, Jan. 31, on multiple felony charges, including home invasion, first-degree burglary, attempted sexual assault, and reckless endangerment, police said.

The terrifying ordeal unfolded around 2 a.m. when a woman in a Sport Hill Road home in Redding called 911, saying she had fought off an intruder, according to police. Redding officers and additional units working a nearby traffic detail rushed to the scene.

Police found Barnes' abandoned vehicle nearby. Not long after, they found Barnes hiding in a neighboring yard and arrested him without incident, authorities said.

The woman and another person inside the home were uninjured in the incident, Redding police said.

Barnes is being held on a $1 million bond, authorities said.

