Whole Foods Employee Attacked By Women In Parking Lot, Police Say

A 27-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly hitting a Whole Foods employee while having lunch.

Michelle Gilchrest, of Darien, was arrested around 12:15 p.m., Sunday, April 5, for assault and breach of peace following the alleged attack outside the store on Ledge Road, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to Palmieri, officers responded to a fight in progress at Whole Foods, the caller was a third party driving by who said they witnessed the altercation.

When officer arrived they were unable to locate the individuals, but a witness on the scene said he saw four women attacking the victim, Palmieri said.

Officers were able to determine that the victim was an employee of Whole Foods and were able to talk with her about the incident. The woman told officer that when she went to the parking lot to eat lunch with Gilchrest she had other women with her and that argument took place and at some point became physical, he added.

Gilchrest was contacted and met with officers at police headquarters, where she admitted to striking the victim, Palmieri said.

Gilchrest was issued a misdemeanor summons and was released on a written promise to appear. She is due in court on April 6.

.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.