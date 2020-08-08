Trio Nabbed For Breaking Into Cars, Stealing Bicycles In Fairfield County

A man wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet following an arrest for stealing a car was among three arrested by police in Fairfield County who were caught breaking into cars and stealing bicycles.

Stratford resident Nathaniel Allen, 20, was arrested along with two minors for attempting to break into cars and stealing a pair of bicycles on Johnson Avenue in Stratford, police said.

When approached by officers, two of the three attempted to flee on the stolen bicycles before being apprehended by Stratford Police officers in short order.

According to police, the three arrested have had numerous interactions with the Stratford Police Department and Allen was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his latest arrest for a previous arrest for stealing a car.

Allen was arrested and charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor, criminal trespass, and larceny. He’s being held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 28.

The two minors were charged with criminal trespass and released to a parent or guardian.

