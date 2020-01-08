Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Numerous Gunshots Fired From Vehicle In Fairfield County, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
The Darien Police Department is investigating an incident in which numerous gunshots were fired from a moving motor vehicle, possibly at another vehicle.
The incident happened on West Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

A significant portion of West Avenue between Leroy Avenue and Noroton Avenue will be closed as investigators process the crime scene.  

A heavy police presence should be expected in the area and motorists should seek alternate routes, police said.

"We are confident that there is no threat to area residents at this time," Darien Police said.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Darien Police Department at 203-662-5300.  

