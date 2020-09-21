Man Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of Mother In Fairfield County

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Zak Failla
Thomas Walker
Thomas Walker Photo Credit: Stratford Police Department

A man is in police custody after allegedly fatally stabbing his mother in Fairfield County.

Stratford resident Thomas Walker, was arrested shortly before 7:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 following an investigation into the fatal stabbing that day of his mother at her Baird Court home.

Stratford Police Capt. Frank Eannotti said that Walker was arrested without incident after his mother was found unresponsive in her home.

Walker, 31, was charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on Monday, Sept. 21.

Eannotti said that the investigation is ongoing. 

