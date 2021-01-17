Man Busted Attempting To Cash Fraudulent Check At Fairfield County Bank, Police Say

A 49-year-old man was busted in Fairfield County for attempting to cash a fraudulent check.

Johnny Rivera, of New Haven, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 4, at Union Saving Bank in Monroe for charges involving fraudulent activity, said Monroe Police Lt. Stephen Corrone.

According to Corrone, around 3 p.m. the department received a complaint from employees of the Union Savings Bank concerning an individual who walked up to the drive-through window attempting to cash a check they believed to be fraudulent.

The employee told officers that Rivera presented a check drawn on an account held by Union Savings Bank in the amount of $3,312.65, Corrone said.

Rivera presented two legitimate identifications since he was not a customer of the bank.

Bank policy states any check over $600 being cashed by a non-customer causes the account owner to be called to confirm the check.

The customer confirmed the check was fraudulent, police said.

Rivera was arrested and charged with attempted larceny and forgery.

He was held on a $5,000 bond.

