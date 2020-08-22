Man Accused Of Assaulting Neighbor For Cutting Tree Branch In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County man was arrested after allegedly getting physical with his neighbor over a mover cutting a tree branch, police said.

A Beach Drive resident in Darien had a mover come to his home early on Thursday, July 23, who required to cut a low tree branch to get his truck to a residence.

According to police, the resident’s neighbor, 61-year-old Bruce Gulick came outside while the mover was cutting the branch and began yelling at him. Gulick returned to his home before coming back out to the roadway and allegedly struck his neighbor with his shoulder.

Police said that a witness confirmed the incident to responding officers, though Gulick denied having contact with his neighbor.

An arrest warrant for Gulick was issued after the alleged incident, and on Thursday, Aug. 20, Gulick turned himself in at Darien Police Headquarters, where he was charged with breach of peace.

After being charged, Gulick was released and scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 24 to respond to the charge.

