Father Of Wanted College Student Linked To String Of Slayings Was Arrested For Sexual Assault

The father of the University of Connecticut student and former high school football player in Fairfield County who is the subject of a massive manhunt for two slayings was arrested last month for sexual assault.

Robert Manfredonia, 54, of Waterbury, turned himself in at Newtown Police headquarters on Tuesday, April 28, after learning there was a warrant for his arrest, said Lt. Aaron Bahamonde.

He was arrested for an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Friday, April 10.

He was charged with sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, providing liquor to a minor, the arrest report shows.

According to the New York Post , the father is accused of providing alcohol to two teen girls, and then touching one of the teens when the other teen left.

He was released after posting a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, July 1.

Robert Manfredonia's son, 2015 Newtown High School graduate Peter Manfredonia, 23, is still at large having last been seen in the Poconos region of Pennsylvania,

Peter Manfredonia is wanted, for two homicides, a home invasion, and a kidnapping.

Manfredonia, a senior at UConn, was last seen on Sunday, May 24, in East Stroudsberg, located in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, walking behind a Walmart where he had been dropped off by an Uber driver. A surveillance photo was later released by state police showing him walking on train tracks. (See the third image above.)

His family issued a statement on Monday, May 25, pleading with their son to turn himself in.

"It's time to surrender," his parents said. "You have your parents and your sisters and your family's entire support."

He is reportedly heavily armed with several firearms – pistols and long guns – and presumed dangerous, Connecticut State Police said.

The most current photos of the suspect, Peter Manfredonia. Connecticut State Police

The younger Manfredonia is described as being 6-foot-3, with disheveled, black hair, brown eyes, and weighing approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and carrying a duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact to call Derby police at 203-735-7811, state police at 860-896-3200 or the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI.

Any sightings of Peter Manfredonia should be reported via 911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.