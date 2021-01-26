Fairfield County Resident Punches Person For Walking In His Yard, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who allegedly punched a person for walking in his yard and then threatened to get a gun is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Norwalk Police were alerted to the incident around 7:24 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24, when the department received multiple 911 calls about a disturbance between two individuals in the roadway on Villaway Road, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

Upon arrival, officers located 28-year-old Mykel Mincey, who was asked what had happened but would not speak with police, Guilno said.

Officers went on to locate several witnesses who had observed an altercation between two people. Mincey, one of the two identified, yelled that if anyone called the police, Mincey would get a gun, come back and kill them, she added.

The second person involved in the incident was located. Mincey was accused of punching the victim and dragging the victim in the roadway.

Mincey was apparently angry because someone had walked into the yard. The victim, known to Mincey, had minor injuries to the face and head areas but refused any medical attention

When Officers attempted to talk to Mincey, he refused to cooperate, refused to identify himself, and claimed he had no identification, Gulino said.

Mincey was arrested without further incident, and transported to police headquarters, and held on a $25,000 bond.

