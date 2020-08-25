Duo Nabbed For Package-Stealing Spree In Fairfield County

Two alleged Fairfield County porch pirates are facing charges after being busted stealing packages that were delivered to area homes, police said.

Stratford resident Thomas Dapp, 19, and Bridgeport resident Christian Giles, 20, were apprehended by Fairfield Police investigators on Monday, Aug. 24 after being caught stealing from the porches of homes near Oldfield Road.

Police said that at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were alerted to two men stealing packages, with their descriptions broadcast to investigators in the area.

Within minutes, police said that the officers located a vehicle matching the description of the two suspects, prompting a traffic stop.

According to police, during the subsequent stop, the two were found in possession of “an overwhelming number of packages” in the backseat that were later determined to have been stolen from homes in Fairfield and Norwalk.

The items inside the packages had an estimated value of more than $1,000.

Dapp and Giles were charged with fifth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, and larceny by possession. They were released and scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Following their release, Dapp and Giles were later found rummaging through vehicles in the parking lot of Star Towing, which had towed the vehicle they were driving in at the time of their arrests.

It is alleged that the two also vandalized a Star Towing Truck by sticking address label stickers to it.

Dapp and Giles were then charged with burglary, criminal attempt at larceny, and criminal mischief. Each was released on a $1,000 bond following their second arrest.

