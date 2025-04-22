Newtown Repeat Sex Offender Ran Accounts With 100K Followers That Targeted Kids: DOJ

Donald S. Hammalian Jr., 50, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford on multiple child exploitation charges, the US Attorney for Connecticut reported.

Authorities say he managed about a dozen social media accounts and had more than 100,000 followers online, some of whom were underage. Officials allege he posed as a 16-year-old boy while communicating with minors on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and other social media platforms.

“This is a disturbing case involving a registered sex offender who allegedly continued to exploit children while using social media platforms,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Marc H. Silverman. “Protecting the most vulnerable members of our communities remains a top priority.”

The investigation began after a probation search of Hammalian’s home in November 2023 uncovered five unapproved internet-connected devices — three smartphones and two tablets. Two of those devices, investigators said, contained child sex abuse material.

Authorities say the offenses happened between July 2022 and November 2023. Hammalian is accused of receiving child pornography, coercing a minor into sending explicit images, and sending obscene materials to a minor. All of these allegedly occurred while he was a registered sex offender, which adds an automatic prison term if convicted.

Hammalian had been previously convicted twice for child pornography-related offenses. He served prison time in both Florida and Vermont, and was released early from his latest sentence in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been in custody since November 2023 for violating his supervised release conditions.

On April 10, a grand jury returned a four-count indictment. Hammalian pleaded not guilty during his court appearance before U.S. District Judge Robert A. Richardson.

If convicted, he faces decades in federal prison, with some charges carrying mandatory minimum sentences of 10 to 15 years.

