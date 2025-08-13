Newtown Family Home To 3 Generations Leveled In Propane Explosion; Community Rallies

Sara Lewis, her two young children, and her parents had left the home before the blast on Friday evening, Aug 9, according to a GoFundMe raising money for the family. While they escaped unharmed, the Lewises now face rebuilding everything.

In addition to keeping her family together, Lewis is also a small-business owner in Bethel, operating a salon within Artista Beauty Studios. Colleagues there started the fundraiser.

Our beloved friend and co-worker Sara — a nail artist who has brought beauty, laughter, and friendship to so many in our community — is now facing the unthinkable: starting over from nothing.By a miracle, no one was hurt. But they returned to find only rubble where their home once stood. Clothes, furniture, school supplies, cherished memories — all gone.This is where we come in. Every single donation, no matter the amount, will directly help Sara’s family replace essentials, find stability, and begin rebuilding their lives."

As of now, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $12,000 toward its $16,000 goal.

