Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Newtown Daily Voice serves Bethel & Newtown
Return to your home site

Menu

Newtown Daily Voice serves Bethel & Newtown

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: First CT Restaurant Announces Closure, With 40 Losing Jobs
News

Violent Felon Wanted For Terrorizing Drivers On Dirt Bike Arrested On Warrant, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Antonio Johnson
Antonio Johnson Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police

A convicted felon with a violent history was arrested by Bridgeport Police for allegedly terrorizing motorists on city streets with a large group of dirt bikes and quads.

Antonio Johnson, 27, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Thursday, March 19, during the execution of search warrants at his home following an investigation by Bridgeport detectives, said Bridgeport Police Capt. Brian Fitzgerald.

The arrest warrant stems from an incident with a large group of dirt bikes and quads causing a nuisance on city streets, said Fitzgerald. In addition, Johnson also allegedly threatened a police officer and his family.

The dirt bike seized.

Bridgeport Police

During the search at Johnson's home on Deforest Avenue, detectives seized a 2017 Yamaha dirt bike and a loaded .38 caliber revolver.

The handgun seized during the search.

Bridgeport Police

Fitzgerald said Johnson is a convicted felon, has a violent criminal history and is currently on federal probation/pretrial for another firearm offense.

Johnson is being held on a total of $310,000 in bonds.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Newtown Daily Voice!

Serves Bethel & Newtown

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Newtown Daily Voice!

Serves Bethel & Newtown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.