Violent Felon Wanted For Terrorizing Drivers On Dirt Bike Arrested On Warrant, Police Say

A convicted felon with a violent history was arrested by Bridgeport Police for allegedly terrorizing motorists on city streets with a large group of dirt bikes and quads.

Antonio Johnson, 27, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Thursday, March 19, during the execution of search warrants at his home following an investigation by Bridgeport detectives, said Bridgeport Police Capt. Brian Fitzgerald.

The arrest warrant stems from an incident with a large group of dirt bikes and quads causing a nuisance on city streets, said Fitzgerald. In addition, Johnson also allegedly threatened a police officer and his family.

The dirt bike seized. Bridgeport Police

During the search at Johnson's home on Deforest Avenue, detectives seized a 2017 Yamaha dirt bike and a loaded .38 caliber revolver.

The handgun seized during the search. Bridgeport Police

Fitzgerald said Johnson is a convicted felon, has a violent criminal history and is currently on federal probation/pretrial for another firearm offense.

Johnson is being held on a total of $310,000 in bonds.

