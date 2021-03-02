Strong Winds With Damaging Gusts Cause Thousands Of Power Outages In Connecticut

Thousands in Connecticut are without power as a cold front is rolling through the region bringing wind gusts topping 50 miles per hour.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.

As of 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Eversource was still working to restore power to more than 16,000 of its 1,284,284 Connecticut customers. United Illuminating was also working to repair 38 active outages that were impacting 423 of its 339,855 customers.

The most Eversource customers affected by the outages were:

East Hampton: 1,045;

Guilford: 815;

Haddam: 689;

Simsbury: 682;

Pomfret: 641;

Griswold: 620;

Bloomfield: 583;

Windham: 549;

Woodstock: 539;

Killingly: 508;

Salisbury: 489;

Coventry: 381;

Fairfield: 311;

Oxford: 305;

Stafford: 267;

Bolton: 264;

Marlborough: 258;

Chaplin: 251;

Seymour: 244;

Tolland: 220;

Monroe: 214;

Newtown: 204;

West Hartford: 190;

Bristol: 186;

Canton: 181;

Willington: 176;

Suffield: 159;

Colchester: 157.

A complete list of outages can be found here. No estimated time of restoration has been provided by Eversource or UI.

“Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to repair damage caused by the fierce winds. If your power is out due to the windstorm, report it at eversource.com, or give us a call at 800-286-2000,” the company posted on social media. ‘Remember: steer clear of downed wires and report them to 911.”

