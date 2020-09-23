Fairfield County Drug Dealer Known As "Weezy' Sentenced For Distributing Heroin

A Fairfield County drug dealer who goes by the nickname “Weezy” will spend more than a decade being bars after found guilty by a federal grand jury of distributing heroin in Connecticut.

Bridgeport resident Dewayne "Weezy" Joyner was sentenced to 180 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release after he was found guilty in New Haven federal court of possessing and distributing heroin in the area, U.S. Attorney John Durham announced.

In the summer of 2017, members of the ATF, DEA, and Bridgeport Police Department, who were investigating narcotics trafficking in Bridgeport’s East End neighborhood, learned that Joyner was selling heroin.

In September that year, investigators conducted controlled purchases of heroin from Joyner. The investigation determined that Joyner was staying at a hotel in Bridgeport, and was storing drugs in his hotel room.

Joyner was arrested on Sept. 2, 2017, at which point he was in possession of heroin, $1,326 in cash, four cellphones, and a hotel room key.

A search of his hotel room led to the seizure of more than 250 grams of heroin and items used to process and package the drug for street sale.

Specifically, Joyner, 36, was found guilty of:

One count each of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin,

Possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin,

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute,

Distribution of a quantity of heroin.

Durham noted that Joyner was found not guilty of one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, a quantity of heroin. He's been detained since his arrest three years ago.

