Ex-CT Teacher Who Posed As Teen Sentenced For Soliciting, Receiving, Distributing Child Porn

An ex-teacher from Connecticut has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for soliciting, receiving, and distributing child pornography.

Dylan Koerner, 29, of New Britain, formerly of West Hartford, was sentenced Monday, Jan. 4, said U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John Durham.

In addition to the 70 months in prison, Koerner was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between July 2019 and October 2019, Koerner used a false identity and posed as a teenager on Kik, an internet mobile application, to solicit nude photographs from Kik users who were minor females as young as 12 years old.

He then traded those images with other Kik users to receive more images of child pornography.

On October 29, 2019, agents executed a search warrant of Koerner’s residence and seized his cell phone, laptop, and external hard drive. Analysis of the seized devices revealed approximately 121 unique images, nine unique videos depicting child pornography, and numerous images and videos depicting child erotica.

After earning his teaching certification in 2018, Koerner worked as an elementary school music teacher in Hartford, and as a substitute teacher at various elementary, middle, and high schools in Connecticut.

On Sept. 21, Koerner pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography.

Koerner, who is released on a $100,000 bond, is required to report to prison on Tuesday, May 4.

