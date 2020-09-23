COVID-19: Two More Schools Switch To Remote Learning In Fairfield County

Two more Fairfield County schools will be temporarily closed for in-person learning following a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Connecticut.

The Bridgeport School District announced that Paul Lawrence Dun bar School and the Interdistrict Discovery Magnet School will be transitioning to its remote learning model for several days.

Paul Lawrence Dunbar School will be remote through Tuesday, Sept. 29, while the Discovery Magnet School will welcome students back to class on Monday, Oct. 5, the district announced.

The two schools become the latest to cancel classes, following the Luis Marin School doing the same earlier this week.

District officials did not announce whether the changes to the schedule were due to new COVID-19 cases or a different issue.

