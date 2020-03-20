Couple Charged With Faking Burglary To Steal Shotgun, Police Say

A Fairfield County man and woman were arrested for allegedly faking a burglary in order to steal a shotgun from a home.

Sean Smith, 27, of Danbury, and Kathryn Lewis, 26, of Monroe, turned themselves in to the Monroe Police Department on Monday, March 16, for the incident which took place in October 2019, said Monroe Police Lt. Stephen Corrone.

According to Corrone, on Oct. 23, 2019, the Monroe Police Department received a report of a burglary in progress at 16 Nickel Place. The called told officers that an unknown person had entered the garage of the home and stole a shotgun.

The caller then told police that the boyfriend of a family member was chasing the suspect.

When police arrived on the scene, they searched the area for a suspect, who was unable to be located.

During a follow-up investigation, detectives determined the burglary was allegedly staged by Smith and Lewis in an attempt to cover up their theft of the shotgun, Corrone said.

Both were charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, making a false statement, conspiracy to commit a false statement, theft of a firearm and conspiracy to commit theft of a firearm.

They were each released on a $25,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court April 1.

