Alex Jones Sandy Hook Lawsuit To Continue While He Appeals, Judge Says

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ defamation lawsuit that was filed by families of the Sandy Hook school shooting victim will continue as he attempts to delay proceedings.

Several families are pursuing lawsuits against Jones for allegedly spreading lies about the shooting, going so far as to call it a plot orchestrated by family members during his “blood in the streets” rant.

Jones has called the shooting everything from “staged” to “synthetic,” and “manufactured” while calling the shooting - which took the lives of 20 elementary school children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School - a hoax.

The Connecticut Supreme Court denied Jones’ motion to delay the defamation case after the extremist alleged that his words were free speech protected by the First Amendment.

Despite the setback, Jones’ attorneys have vowed to continue to appeal the lawsuit against him, with plans to possibly bring it to the United States Supreme Court, if needed.

Jones, the founder of Infowars and a far-right figurehead, has repeatedly sought to delay the lawsuit, and has used stall tactics to slow down those seeking justice for his 2019 rant.

Both prosecutors and Jones’ defense team will now go to work with pretrial preparations before a showdown in state Supreme Court.

