New Beach-Themed Eatery Offers 'Something For Everyone' In Newtown

The beach-themed restaurant called Sandbox Beach Grill, located in Newtown, celebrated its grand opening on Friday, June 16, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

The new restaurant offers plenty of options consistent with its theme, including fish and chips, coconut mahi mahi, and lobster bites.

For those less fond of entrees from the ocean, there are plenty of meaty or plant-based choices, including a New York strip steak, a "beach burger" made with black Angus chuck, and vegan tacos.

The restaurant offers more than just dining opportunities. Fans of the restaurant can host their next event in the venue's 2,000+ square foot private event space called the Oasis Room, which comes complete with a full private bar, sound system, and space for up to 50 guests.

Sandbox Beach Grill will also host its own events and hit the ground running with a summer solstice party planned for Wednesday, June 21.

The eatery's founder says that the Newtown community made the restaurant possible.

"Candidly, we could never have done this on our own," wrote Todd Higgins, the founder and chief executive officer of Sandbox Beach Grill. "We have been overwhelmed by the support and encouragement we have been shown in the community."

The brand-new restaurant is already making waves on Google reviews.

"Great addition to town," wrote one Google reviewer. "Really loved the vibe. Food was delicious and menu had something for everyone."

The restaurant offers dine-in or take-out options.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newtown and receive free news updates.