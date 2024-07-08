21-Year-Old Tries To Enter Newtown Home After Crash In Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

Danbury resident Joao Gabriel Almeida-Bastos was nabbed around 11:30 a.m., Sunday, July 7, on Toddy Hill Road in Newtown.

According to Lt. Scott Smith of the Newtown Police, during a routine traffic stop, Almeida-Bastos made a U-turn and accelerated northbound as the officer exited his cruiser.

Smith said that the vehicle, which had been stolen in Danbury days earlier, had left the southbound shoulder of the roadway and crashed at the intersection with Turkey Roost Road.

Smith said after the crash, Almeida-Bastos jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the neighborhood and a wooded area.

The Newtown Police Department, along with the assistance of Connecticut State Police and multiple police K9s, searched the neighborhoods of Clearview Drive, Hitfield Road, Mile Hill Road South, and South Main Street.

He added that this search was assisted by phone calls from multiple Newtown citizens who spotted Almeida-Bastos and provided valuable information, including location and description.

Smith said Almeida-Bastos was arrested when a Toddy Hill Road resident saw him in his backyard and attempted to open the home's back door, but the door was locked.

Almeida-Bastos was evaluated at Danbury Hospital for multiple cuts and lacerations from running through the woods.

He was charged with:

Improper use of marker, registration, or license

Reckless driving

Engaging police in a pursuit

Improper turn/stop with no signal

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Criminal attempted burglary

Criminal mischief

Use of motor vehicle without permission

Larceny of a motor vehicle,

Criminal trover

Interfering with an officer.

Almeida-Bastos is being held on a $100,000 bond with a court date of Monday, July 8, at Danbury Superior Court.

"The Newtown Police Department is grateful for the assistance of the CT State Police and the multiple citizens who provided valuable information," Smith said.

