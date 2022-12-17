Good Old Days: Newtown Eatery Hailed For 'Great Pizza, Cool Atmosphere'

If you love pizza and cool places to hang out with a great bar and even famous people walking through the doors at times, then a new pizza joint in Fairfield County is your spot.

Good Old Days PIzza in Newtown is stuck in a basement spot with a few tables and a bar and lots of kitschy hipster decor that makes you feel at home and live music is usually playing, and of course, pizzas are flying.

The restaurant is a much-beloved spot for locals as well as foodies, online reviewers, movie stars -- including Reese Witherspoon, Brad Pitt, and Ben Affleck -- to name just a few

The restaurant serves two things, two kinds of salads and two kinds of pizza. One pizza is what they call a thin and crispy which is a classic bar-style pie, and the other is a square, large pizza.

They also specialize in making drinks, lots of drinks, and lots of different types of drinks.

Here's how one Yelper put it: "What can you say - this is just amazing pizza. Tons of different options and you can customize them as well. I prefer the thin-crust style. The square pies are tasty - just a lot of crust / bready."

A local Yelper said this: "Just the best. Great pizza, cool atmosphere, can't beat it. The wait can be a while so call early but it's really worth it."

So salad, pizza, drinks. Sounds like a perfect Friday night.

No reservations, seating is first-come, first-serve. Prices are moderate for what you get.

The restaurant is located at 19 Main St. in Newtown under Marygold's Restaurant in the basement.

For takeout, call 203-491-2920.

