Four Injured In Head-On Crash In Newtown

The crash was reported Sunday, Feb. 2, in Newtown on Toddy Hill Road, the Botsford Fire Department said.

Authorities said injuries ranged from minor to severe, but firefighters provided no further details on their conditions.

A nurse and paramedics who arrived at the scene were the first to help the drivers and passengers before responders arrived. They remained until paramedics whisked them away. Another woman stopped and helped translate for at least one victim.

Newtown police briefly closed Toddy Hill Road on Sunday as officers cleared debris and investigated the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

