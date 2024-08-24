Fighter, Actor Ronda Rousey Apologizes For Sandy Hook Conspiracy Post

Rousey posted a lengthy apology on her social media platforms saying 11 years ago she made the most "regrettable decision" of her life when she watched a Sandy Hook conspiracy video and reposted it.

Though she took the video down before it got major news coverage, the former Olympian said she has regretted it ever since. She said she posted the conspiracy video in January 2013, a month after 26 people — 20 of them children — were gunned down in Newtown.

“I can’t say how many times I’ve redrafted this apology over the last 11 years,” she wrote. “How many times I’ve convinced myself it wasn’t the right time or that I’d be causing even more damage by giving it. But 11 years ago I made the single most regrettable decision of my life.

"I watched a Sandy Hook conspiracy video and reposted it on Twitter. I didn’t even believe it, but was so horrified at the truth that I was grasping for an alternative fiction to cling to instead. I quickly realized my mistake and took it down, but the damage was done.”

The Sandy Hook shooting has been the fodder for conspiracy theorists who allege it was a "false flag" attack meant to strip Americans of their guns rights or other bizarre claims.

Rousey told her followers to let her mistake stand as a warning against spreading misinformation online.

“To anyone else that’s fallen down the black hole of bullshit," she posted. "It doesn’t make you edgy, or an independent thinker, you’re not doing your due diligence entertaining every possibility by digesting these conspiracies. They will only make you feel powerless, afraid, miserable and isolated. You’re doing nothing but hurting others and yourself."

