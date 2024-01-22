Fair

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Newtown Crash

One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Fairfield County.

The area of the fatal crash.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps
The crash occurred in Newtown around 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 20 in the area of Berkshire Road and Nighthawk Lane.

According to Newtown Police, following the crash, three people were transported to a hospital with injuries. 

The driver of one of the vehicles was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police have released little information regarding the crash pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

