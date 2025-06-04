Chaos in Newtown: Woman Triggers Police Standoff, Teen Charged With Attempted Murder Nearby

The ordeal began around 2 p.m. when police officers in Newtown were called to a house near the intersection of Park and Greenbriar Lanes to help with a Department of Children and Families investigation.

When officers arrived, however, Samantha Rivera, the 26-year-old under investigation, refused to come out or let social workers inside, Newtown police said. She was arrested nearly three hours later when she ran out of the house, and police chased her down.

An officer suffered minor injuries taking her down, authorities added.

Later that evening, Newtown police were called back to Park Lane for an alleged domestic attack involving a knife in an unrelated incident.

Stephen Wengart, 19, of Newtown, faces multiple charges in the alleged attacks, authorities added.

Police were called to Wengart's home after someone there said he'd attacked them with a knife. They suffered a minor cut that paramedics treated at the scene.

The victim told police the teenager ran out of the house with the knife in hand before officers arrived.

Moments later, they received a report of someone screaming at a home on Apple Blossom Lane, which sits next to Park.

Investigators said Wengart ordered food to a home there and hid himself nearby to wait for the delivery driver to arrive. When the homeowner turned the driver away because they hadn't placed the order, Wengart struck, pulling them out of the car and hitting them repeatedly.

Wengart jumped in the car to steal it, but officers arrived before he could get away, authorities said.

The driver was taken to Danbury Hospital for treatment. Wengart was also injured in the attack, police said.

Wengart is charged with attempted murder, second-degree threatening, first-degree robbery, robbery by carjacking, second-degree assault, larceny of a motor vehicle, and second-degree breach of peace in the two incidents, Newtown authorities noted.

His bonds total $1 million, police said.

