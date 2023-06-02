Book Ban Fails: Board Of Ed In Newtown Votes To Keep Graphic Novels In Library

The Newtown Board of Education voted to keep the novels "Flamer" by Mike Curato and "Blankets" by Craig Thompson on library shelves in the school district during their meeting on Thursday night, June 1.

The vote came after two Republican board members, Janet Kuzma and Jennifer Larkin, resigned following a meeting on Tuesday, May 16 during which the two novels were discussed.

During this meeting, an amendment that would have required parents to give written consent to their children under 16 who wanted to read the books failed to pass.

The remaining five board members, consisting of two Republicans and three Democrats, voted unanimously to keep the books in schools.

The two graphic novels both caused controversy in the town for containing explicit sexual content and themes of gender identity.

The two books will now remain on library shelves for students to read. However, the Board of Education voted to make sure that the district develops a process to address concerns from individual parents or guardians related to their children reading the novels.

