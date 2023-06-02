Thunderstorm 74°

Book Ban Fails: Board Of Ed In Newtown Votes To Keep Graphic Novels In Library

As Pride month begins, a board of education in Fairfield County has voted against removing two graphic novels containing themes of gender identity and sexuality from library shelves. 

The Newtown Board of Education has voted to keep two controversial graphic novels on library shelves in the district. Photo Credit: Pixabay/NoName_13
Ben Crnic
The Newtown Board of Education voted to keep the novels "Flamer" by Mike Curato and "Blankets" by Craig Thompson on library shelves in the school district during their meeting on Thursday night, June 1. 

The vote came after two Republican board members, Janet Kuzma and Jennifer Larkin, resigned following a meeting on Tuesday, May 16 during which the two novels were discussed. 

During this meeting, an amendment that would have required parents to give written consent to their children under 16 who wanted to read the books failed to pass. 

The remaining five board members, consisting of two Republicans and three Democrats, voted unanimously to keep the books in schools. 

The two graphic novels both caused controversy in the town for containing explicit sexual content and themes of gender identity. 

The two books will now remain on library shelves for students to read. However, the Board of Education voted to make sure that the district develops a process to address concerns from individual parents or guardians related to their children reading the novels. 

