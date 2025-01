Firefighters were called to the Newtown home around 9:30 p.m. The Botsford Fire Department said everyone inside was able to escape.

Crews fought their way into the home and salvaged several personal items for the family, removing them from the home, while battling the fire.

Firefighters from across Fairfield County responded to the fire. All crews had left the scene

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

