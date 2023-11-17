Bethel Man Charged With Sexual Assault For Performing Fake Medical Study, Police Say

Fairfield County resident Brian Casella, age 35, of Bethel, was charged on Friday, Nov. 17 with sexual assault and released on a $10,000 bond.

State Police first became aware of Casella's "studies" when a victim came forward in August to say that she felt she had been sexually assaulted by her employer during the fake medical test.

Casella, who owns Vivid Events in Brookfield, first approached the victim about the "tests" when they were working and she complained of stomach problems and food sensitivities, the arrest warrant said.

He explained that he could perform tests as part of a study being conducted by a health company and that she would get paid for the sessions.

Wanting to buy a home, the victim consented to be a study participant but once the test began taking place, and performed by Casella, she began to feel she was being assaulted, especially after he gave her sleeping pills to take and zip-tied her to a table during the tests, the warrant says.

During these sessions, Casella would record and photograph the female victims, and following the sessions he would compensate them with cash payments.

Casella allegedly told these victims the monetary compensation was from the company after the session results were submitted.

After taking the victim's statement, investigators discovered a hard drive that contained several recordings and photographs of unidentified female victims and the items used during the tests which included a sonogram-type device, lubricant, and other tools. He would have the victim wear a hospital gown and would expose her body, but with her underwear on, the warrant said.

Once questioned, Casella the warrant said he told investigators he had a "fetish" for abdomens since he was a child.

If you recognize Casella and feel you were a victim, please contact Detective Barbero at 860-904-0493.

All calls will remain confidential.

