'Beautiful Soul': Community Rallies For Family Of CT College Student Killed In Newtown Crash

Cordero, a Danbury native, was sitting in the center back seat of a red 2017 Ford Mustang GT as it sped along Berkshire Road in Newtown, just west of Zoar Road, around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, police said.

Investigators believe the driver misjudged a curve and slammed into a tree. Of the five people in the Mustang, four were rushed to area hospitals — two with life-threatening injuries. Police had not provided an update on their conditions as of Tuesday.

Cordero was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since her death, tributes and memorials have flooded social media, many linking to a GoFundMe page created to help her family. Organizers described her as generous, caring, and empathetic.

It is difficult to put into words what kind of girl Mary was. She was everything one could ask for and so much more, the kindest, the most generous, the most caring and shared her love with everyone she met.

The campaign has raised nearly $5,000 toward its $8,000 goal from more than 90 donors. One called her a ‘beautiful soul.’

