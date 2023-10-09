Bald Eagle Comes Back To Life After Being Found In Newtown Road

The incident happened on Monday, Oct. 9, when Newtown Police and Animal Control responded to Mount Pleasant Road, where a possibly dead bald eagle was found in the street.

According to the department though, after a short amount of time, the bald eagle roused, walked away from the road, and flew into a nearby tree, turning the day from tragic to joyous.

The department later thanked the passerby who managed to spot the bird and keep it safe from traffic. Authorities also warned residents to be careful around birds of prey in similar situations.

"As a reminder; large birds of prey are very beautiful but can be dangerous if mishandled or approached improperly, especially if they are frightened/injured," Newtown Police said on social media, adding, "If you encounter an injured bird of prey please give it plenty of space and contact animal control."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newtown and receive free news updates.