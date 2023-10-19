20 Cows Die In Newtown Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash On I-84

The incident took place in Newtown around 3:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 19 near Exit 10, said the Connecticut State Police.

State Police said the tractor-trailer was carrying 44 live cows and the state Department of Agriculture and Department of Transportation were called to the scene, as was DEEP due to a fuel spill.

Based on the injuries sustained by the cows and the risk of exposure to hazardous conditions resulting from the rollover, a state veterinarian was contacted about the injured cows and made the decision that approximately six of the cows should be euthanized, state police said.

The veterinarian requested that troopers euthanize the cows; the cows were euthanized on the scene.

It was determined that 14 of the cows perished as a result of the accident.

The tractor-trailer operator was not injured.

All westbound lanes of I-84 were shut down for a time in the interest of public safety; some lanes have reopened temporarily as the scene cleanup continues.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

