A Fairfield County resident, 16-year-old Elliott's life hinged on hockey. He was a star forward for the New Haven High School Rams in the No. 22 jersey. It was his passion.

To honor that love, his friends started a hashtag on social media for people to post photos of their hockey sticks outside their house with "#SticksOutForElliott" in the comments. More than two dozen people have taken part in the memorial meme.

Kropf's family is asking his friends to bring their hockey sticks to a life celebration for Elliott on Monday, Sept. 23, at Weeburn Beach Club from noon until 4 p.m., a club employee told Daily Voice.

A funeral service at St. Aloysius Parish will precede the memorial. The Kropf family wants to take a group photo with his friends and their hockey sticks, Bryan Luizzi, superintendent of New Canaan Public Schools said in an email to parents on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Elliott was struck and killed by a train on Saturday, Sept. 14, around 11:30 p.m. at the Talmadge Hill station, a Metro-North spokesperson tells Daily Voice.

Authorities do not suspect foul play, the spokesperson said.

Outside of his prowess on the ice, Kropf showed skills in the classroom and an ability to help out his fellow students, the school system said.

"Elliott was a strong student, an excellent athlete, a kind young man, and a wonderful friend, and he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him," Superintendent Luizzi said in a letter to parents on Sunday, Sept. 15.

"My heart breaks for Elliott, his family, and all who knew and loved him. Together, let’s keep them all in our thoughts and prayers as we support one another during this challenging time."

