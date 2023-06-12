Fair 68°

Smash-Grab Suspect On Run After Incident In New Canaan Park

Police are searching for a suspect who managed to get away after smashing a parked car's window at a popular park in Fairfield County and stealing items before fleeing.

The area of the smash-and-grab robbery at Waveny Park.
The incident occurred in New Canaan in the pool parking lot at Waveny Park at 677 South Ave., on Saturday, June 10.

The responding officer was in Waveny Park assisting New Canaan EMS on a separate unrelated medical call when they spotted a white SUV driving slowly in the parking lot, said Lt. Marc DeFelice of the New Canaan Police.

The officer attempted to get behind the vehicle to identify the registration but was unable as the vehicle sped up and exited the parking lot onto Lapham Road.

Other responding officers spotted the SUV traveling northbound onto Old Stamford Road, toward downtown, DeFelice said. 

The vehicle traveled down the wrong-way portion of Elm Street, to Main Street and East Avenue. It was last seen heading south on New Norwalk Road.

There were no injuries to pedestrians or damage to any vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing.

