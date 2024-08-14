Driver Seriously Injured In Crash Near New Canaan Intersection

The crash occurred in New Canaan around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, in the area of Smith Ridge Road and North Wilton Road.

According to Lt. Marc DeFelice of the New Canaan Police, the investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling north on Smith Ridge Road and left the roadway to a grass area at the intersection of Smith Ridge Road and North Wilton Road.

DeFelice said the driver, a man, and the sole rider, was found in the grass area next to the motorcycle.

The driver sustained injuries and was transported by New Canaan EMS to Norwalk Hospital.

There were no other vehicles involved or witnesses to the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

New Canaan Police are asking anyone with information to contact 203-594-3500 and reference NCPD Case 24-9148.

