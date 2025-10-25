Sebastian Van Stockum was identified as the suspect after officers were called to South Avenue and Gerdes Road Friday night, Oct. 24, for reports of a man yelling from the woods. While responding, New Canaan police say dispatch received a 911 call from a man who told them “he killed his mother" just after 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim and performed life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not release her name while they notified other family members.

Van Stockum was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held on a $2 million bond, New Canaan police said.

Police say the case remains under active investigation. Authorities stressed this was an isolated incident and that “there is no danger to public safety.”

