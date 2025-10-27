Sebastian Van Stockum, 20, is charged with murder after police say he confessed to killing his mother Friday, Oct. 24, inside their home near South Avenue and Gerdes Road in New Canaan. He remains in jail on a $2 million bond.

Van Stockum made his first appearance in court for the alleged murder on Monday. Prosecutors told the court that this was “an especially violent murder," NBC Connecticut reported.

“The victim was found bludgeoned to death and sustained extreme trauma to her skull,” the prosecutor said, via the report.

Authorities have not released the woman's name or provided any more details following a press release on Saturday.

Police said officers were first called to the area for reports of a man yelling from the woods. Moments later, they received another 911 call. The man on the line claimed he had just killed his mother.

“This was a terrible shock, no one could have anticipated or foresaw this,” said Van Stockum’s attorney, per NBC Connecticut. “At this point, there are an awful lot of loose ends, and all I can say is no one should rush to judgment.”

His lawyer told the court that Van Stockum has lived in Connecticut for five years and has no criminal record. His father also lives in the state. Van Stockum will return to court on Nov. 3.

