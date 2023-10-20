Rumor Of Taylor Swift Sighting Causes Fan Frenzy In New Canaan

In the heart of Fairfield County, hundreds of teens, moms, and well, guys, turned up in the town. of New Canaan outside the popular Elm Restaurant on Thursday, Oct. 20 where Swift was supposed to be inside dining with boyfriend Kelce (the Kansas City Chiefs tight end), Swift's BFF actor Blake Lively, and Lively's hubby actor Ryan Reynolds who live in neighboring Pound Ridge in Northern Westchester County.

Once the rumor made it to New Canaan High School, the teens went wild and headed for the restaurant where pandemonium ensued.

Word is the whole thing started when Sports Hub @sports_hub_1 posted on the X platform (formerly Twitter) a picture of the couple and the fact that they were at the restaurant.

Things then escalated really quickly.

One manager at Elm told Daily Voice on Thursday, "I swear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not here and were not here. I would tell you if they were."

The manager said it had been "insane" at the restaurant since the "rumor" got out that the golden couple of pop culture were cozy inside.

"I think a 'Mom' started the rumor and then it just went crazy," she said.

At about 4:30 p.m. after a couple hours of mania, the New Canaan Police Department and Fire Department reportedly had to send officers and firefighters to control the crowd.

Fans also took to Facebook where the frenzy continued. One poster said: "Taylor Swift was in New Canaan today and that town was going nuts lmao."

Of course, Kelce would have been at practice for this weekend's game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City set for Sunday, Oct. 22, and not in Connecticut. And there was no sight of Swift.

But it was fun for those involved in the star hunt. One guy posted on Facebook: "Mad I missed it. Ima swiftie just not when she’s at football games 😂".

Who knows, now that the couple knows New Canaan loves them, they really will visit.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.