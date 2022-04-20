New Canaan First Selectman Kevin Moynihan Recovering After Stroke

A top elected official in Fairfield County is recovering after being hospitalized following a stroke, officials said.

During a broadcast of the Board of Selectman meeting in New Canaan, Selectman Nick Williams announced that First Selectman Kevin Moynihan has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

Moynihan, age 72, reportedly suffered a minor stroke and is now recovering following his hospitalization. He has been the first selectman in New Canaan since 2017.

According to reports, Moynihan is expected to attend the upcoming New Canaan Town Council meeting this week either in person or virtually. If he is unable to do so, Steve Karl, the acting Town Chairman, would assume his role temporarily.

“Our first selectman suffered a mild stroke, as he described it to me,” Williams said during the meeting on Tuesday, April 19. “My thoughts and prayers are with him.”

