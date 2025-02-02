Police Issue Warning Following String Of Car Thefts In New Canaan

New Canaan police said they've seen an "uptick" in vehicles being stolen from homes or public areas during overnight hours and asked drivers to take precautions from becoming a victim.

The police department released a video of someone running to a car before stealing it from a home's driveway last month.

We want to remind everyone that while vehicles continue to be broken into and stolen overnight, these incidents can still occur at any time. Please lock your doors and bring your key fobs inside. Many vehicles are now easily identifiable as unlocked as their side mirrors will only fold in when the vehicle is locked. In the case of a stolen vehicle, please do not engage with anyone and call 911 as soon as possible to report the details of the crime.

This is not a new trend. New Canaan police noted car thefts more than doubled in 2024. Neighboring jurisdictions have seen comparable increases in vehicle thefts during the same period.

Police ask anyone with information on the thefts to contact the New Canaan investigators at 203-594-3500.

