Woman Faces DUI Charge After Two-Vehicle Crash In New Canaan

A woman was accused of driving while under the influence after authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County.

Police responded to a report of a crash in the area of Frogtown Road and Parish Road North in New Canaan at about 10:10 p.m. on Friday, June 17, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

Responding officers found that one of the drivers, identified as 57-year-old Wendy Pratt, of New Canaan, showed signs of impairment, police said.

Field sobriety tests were administered, and Pratt was arrested on a charge of illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, authorities said.

Police said Pratt refused to provide a BAC sample.

She posted $250 bond and is set to appear in court on Tuesday, June 28, authorities said.

