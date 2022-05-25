Woman Damages Camera In Dispute Between New Canaan Neighbors, Police Say

An 80-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly painting over her Fairfield County neighbor's surveillance camera.

The incident took place in New Canaan on Saturday, April 9.

Linda Aysseh, of New Canaan and Naples, Florida, turned herself in to police on Tuesday, May 24 on a warrant in connection with the April incident, said Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan Police.

According to Ferraro, New Canaan Police took a complaint of a neighbor dispute involving Aysseh. The complaint was that Aysseh had damaged a video surveillance camera by placing paint over the lens.

A subsequent investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being obtained for Aysseh, Ferraro said.

Aysseh was charged with conspiracy to commit criminal mischief. She was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

