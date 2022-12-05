Woman Charged After Driving On Sidewalk In New Canaan To Try To Catch Dog, Police Say

A woman was charged with reckless endangerment after police reported that she drove on a sidewalk in Fairfield County while trying to catch her roaming dog.

Kristen Schilo, age 54, of New Canaan, surrendered to police on Monday, Dec. 5, on an arrest warrant related to an incident that happened in October, the New Canaan Police Department reported.

Officers responded to South School in New Canaan at about 1:40 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, after receiving a report of a vehicle driving on the sidewalk, police said.

Investigators determined that Schilo was driving there to try to catch her dog, authorities said.

Police reported that in addition to the reckless endangerment charge, Schilo was also charged with reckless driving.

She posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Dec. 16, authorities said.

