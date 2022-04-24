Woman Accused Of Making Harassing, Threatening Calls To New Canaan Victim

A 43-year-old Massachusetts woman was arrested and accused of making harassing and threatening phone calls to a victim in Fairfield County, Connecticut.

The New Canaan Police Department received a report on Tuesday, Feb. 15, that a victim had received harassing calls from an unknown person.

Investigators later identified Abbie Stafford as the person who left the messages, authorities said.

Police said Stafford is a resident of North Easton, located in Bristol County, Massachusetts.

Stafford surrendered herself to New Canaan Police on Friday, April 22, and she was charged with second-degree harassment and second-degree threatening, police said.

