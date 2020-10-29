Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
New Canaan Daily Voice serves New Canaan, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

New Canaan Daily Voice serves New Canaan, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Number Of CT Red Alert Cities, Towns Climbs To 30 As Positivity Rate Hits 6.1 Percent
Police & Fire

Video Released Of New Canaan Bank Robbery Suspects

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The New Canaan Police Department released new video of suspects implicated in a bank robbery.
The New Canaan Police Department released new video of suspects implicated in a bank robbery. Video Credit: New Canaan Police Department
The New Canaan Police Department released new photos of suspects implicated in a bank robbery. Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department
The New Canaan Police Department released new photos of suspects implicated in a bank robbery. Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department
The New Canaan Police Department released new photos of suspects implicated in a bank robbery. Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

New video and surveillance photos have been released by police investigators as they attempt to locate two suspects who robbed a bank at gunpoint.

The New Canaan Police Department received an emergency call shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from employees at the People’s Bank on Main Street stating that they had just been the victim of a robbery.

Police said that two suspects, both wearing masks, a hat, and hooded sweatshirts displayed a handgun during the robbery before taking off with $9,000 in cash.

Responding officers did not make contact with either of the two armed suspects, and no injuries were reported.

According to police, a red two-door Chevrolet Monte Carlo that was used by the suspects to flee, was recovered by investigators early on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Investigators have released new surveillance photos and a video of the suspects entering the bank, and a reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects through the Connecticut Bankers Reward Association.

The case is currently being investigated by the New Canaan Police Investigative Section, as well as multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies. Anyone with information regarding the suspect or robberies has been asked to contact New Canaan Police Det. Sgt. Scott Romano by calling (203) 594-3523.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

New Canaan Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.