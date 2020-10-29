Video Released Of New Canaan Bank Robbery Suspects

New video and surveillance photos have been released by police investigators as they attempt to locate two suspects who robbed a bank at gunpoint.

The New Canaan Police Department received an emergency call shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from employees at the People’s Bank on Main Street stating that they had just been the victim of a robbery.

Police said that two suspects, both wearing masks, a hat, and hooded sweatshirts displayed a handgun during the robbery before taking off with $9,000 in cash.

Responding officers did not make contact with either of the two armed suspects, and no injuries were reported.

According to police, a red two-door Chevrolet Monte Carlo that was used by the suspects to flee, was recovered by investigators early on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Investigators have released new surveillance photos and a video of the suspects entering the bank, and a reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects through the Connecticut Bankers Reward Association.

The case is currently being investigated by the New Canaan Police Investigative Section, as well as multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies. Anyone with information regarding the suspect or robberies has been asked to contact New Canaan Police Det. Sgt. Scott Romano by calling (203) 594-3523.

