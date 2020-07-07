Video: Police Seek Suspect Who Stole Bicycle From New Canaan Residence

If you saw something, police in Fairfield County are asking you to say something.

Video surveillance from a New Canaan home was released by police investigators as they attempt to identify and locate a man who stole a bicycle from a residence on Fieldcrest Road.

In the video, the suspect can be seen walking up the driveway of the home before getting on the now stolen bicycle and pedaling away at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or incident has been asked to contact investigating officer Annamaria Ceci by calling (203) 594-411 at extension 3561.

“As previously stated, secure your vehicles and lock up your bicycles,” police noted in a brief statement.

