Vehicle Crashes Into Pole, Causing Road Closure In New Canaan

A busy road was closed and a driver was injured after crashing into a utility pole in Fairfield County, police said.

It happened in New Canaan on Ponus Ridge Road around 5:30 a.m., Monday, May 9.

The crash, which is under investigation, caused a utility pole to snap, which caused the road closure as Eversource worked to replace it, said Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan Police.

The driver, who was not identified, was transported to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

